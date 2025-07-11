Anil Kumble Backs Nitish Kumar Reddy as Future Test Mainstay

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has expressed strong support for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to be a regular inclusion in the Indian national Test team, highlighting his disciplined approach and remarkable talent.

Playing in his second match during the current tour of England, Reddy made a significant impact by being the most successful Indian bowler on the first day of the third Test, securing two crucial wickets. Kumble, in a discussion on JioStar's 'Match Centre Live', commended Reddy's consistent performance and emphasized his ability to relieve fast bowlers by maintaining control.

Kumble noted the challenging pitch conditions at Lord's, which compelled England to adopt a more cautious strategy, contrasting with their earlier aggressive play style in previous Tests. Despite the tough conditions, Kumble praised the Indian bowlers for restricting England to 251 runs, noting the match remains evenly balanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)