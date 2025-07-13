Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra vs. Arshad Nadeem: A Javelin Showdown in Poland

Neeraj Chopra will compete against Arshad Nadeem at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. This highly anticipated rematch follows their last encounter at the Paris Olympics. Chopra's recent impressive performances, including a record second-place finish in Doha and victories in Paris and Ostrava, set high expectations for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST
Arshad Nadeem (L) and Neeraj Chopra (R) (Photo: X/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated showdown, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will face his Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem, at the Silesia Diamond League 2025 in Poland on August 16. This will be their first encounter since the Paris Olympics 2024, where Nadeem clinched gold with a record-setting throw, leaving Chopra with the silver.

The Silesia Diamond League's official participant list remains unrevealed, but organizers have confirmed both athletes' participation. "Neeraj Chopra will face Arshad Nadeem. The Indian-Pakistani battle awaiting the Polish fans will be the first opportunity for revenge after the Paris Olympics," read a statement from Olympis.com.

Chopra has been in remarkable form, winning the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru. His impressive performances include a milestone second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League and titles at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, positioning him as a formidable contender ahead of the Poland rematch.

