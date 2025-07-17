Revamping Sports Selection: A Call for Digital Transformation

In a decisive move to boost India's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao has called upon National Sports Federations (NSFs) to solidify their selection mechanisms by August 29, aligning with National Sports Day.

The announcement was made during the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave,' where discussions centered on advancing Indian sports saw participation from key figures including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other sports stakeholders.

Rao emphasized the need for digital efficiency in sports management, urging NSFs to update their Annual Calendar of Training and Competition online by October 1, while underlining the introduction of new governance measures, including improved transparency in selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)