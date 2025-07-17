Left Menu

Revamping Sports Selection: A Call for Digital Transformation

Sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao urged National Sports Federations to finalize their selection process for the Asian Games by August 29 for a seamless preparation phase. Speaking at the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave,' Rao emphasized the importance of digitalizing sports management and enhancing policies for better governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:42 IST
  • India

In a decisive move to boost India's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao has called upon National Sports Federations (NSFs) to solidify their selection mechanisms by August 29, aligning with National Sports Day.

The announcement was made during the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave,' where discussions centered on advancing Indian sports saw participation from key figures including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other sports stakeholders.

Rao emphasized the need for digital efficiency in sports management, urging NSFs to update their Annual Calendar of Training and Competition online by October 1, while underlining the introduction of new governance measures, including improved transparency in selection processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

