Revamping Sports Selection: A Call for Digital Transformation
Sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao urged National Sports Federations to finalize their selection process for the Asian Games by August 29 for a seamless preparation phase. Speaking at the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave,' Rao emphasized the importance of digitalizing sports management and enhancing policies for better governance.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to boost India's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao has called upon National Sports Federations (NSFs) to solidify their selection mechanisms by August 29, aligning with National Sports Day.
The announcement was made during the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave,' where discussions centered on advancing Indian sports saw participation from key figures including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other sports stakeholders.
Rao emphasized the need for digital efficiency in sports management, urging NSFs to update their Annual Calendar of Training and Competition online by October 1, while underlining the introduction of new governance measures, including improved transparency in selection processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stats SA Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy to Reinvent Official Statistics
Digital Transformation Seen as Key to Thailand’s Economic Resilience
Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq
Digital Transformation: Delhi Jal Board's New Social Media Strategy
PRSI Kolkata Elects New Leadership, Commits to Digital Transformation