Rugby Legend Mike Gibson's Dual Commitment at The Open

Mike Gibson, former rugby star, balanced his duties as a marshal at the British Open with his passion for rugby during the Lions' test against Australia. Despite the clash, he remained committed to his role and enjoyed interactions with golf enthusiasts and professionals, including Rory McIlroy.

19-07-2025
At Royal Portrush, among the 1,200 marshals for the British Open, a notable figure on duty was Mike Gibson, a former British and Irish Lions rugby star. Even at 82, Gibson demonstrated a strong commitment to his role at the event.

Stationed at the picturesque 13th hole of the Dunluce Links, Gibson faced a unique challenge as the Lions' first test against Australia coincided with the third round of The Open. Despite the clash, his sense of duty prevailed. "I am committed to this," Gibson remarked, ensuring he wouldn't let anyone down as Jordan Spieth made his way off the green.

Adding to his experience, Gibson enjoyed a moment with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy during a practice round. An advocate for golf and his country, Gibson remains an active golfer himself, albeit with less distance now.

