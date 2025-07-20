Scheffler Secures Commanding Lead at Thrilling British Open

Scottie Scheffler solidified his lead at the British Open with a poised 67 during the third round, placing him in a strong position for his first win at this major tournament.

The day was marked by impressive performances as golfers took advantage of ideal conditions at Royal Portrush, thrilling spectators with birdies and eagles.

Rory McIlroy made a remarkable push with a sizzling 66, and China's Li Haotong held strong, setting the stage for a thrilling final day.