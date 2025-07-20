Left Menu

Scheffler Secures Commanding Lead at Thrilling British Open

Scottie Scheffler maintains a robust lead at the British Open with a 67, poised for victory unless rivals perform exceptionally. Rory McIlroy makes a strong comeback, while China’s Li Haotong impresses by staying in contention. The competition remains intense with thrilling performances from leading golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scottie Scheffler solidified his lead at the British Open with a poised 67 during the third round, placing him in a strong position for his first win at this major tournament.

The day was marked by impressive performances as golfers took advantage of ideal conditions at Royal Portrush, thrilling spectators with birdies and eagles.

Rory McIlroy made a remarkable push with a sizzling 66, and China's Li Haotong held strong, setting the stage for a thrilling final day.

