Lakshya Sen Free: FIR in Forgery Case Dismissed

The Supreme Court of India has quashed the FIR filed against Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen, bringing an end to the forgery allegations surrounding his birth certificate. The case, which questioned the authenticity of his age documentation, had placed the shuttler under considerable legal pressure.

The decision from the apex court provides a significant respite for Sen, who had been navigating the legal system to clear his name. The dismissal of the FIR is expected to allow him to focus on his sporting career without the distractions of legal challenges.

As Sen steps back onto the badminton court, today's ruling underscores the importance of robust documentation and highlights the challenges athletes face beyond the game. The resolution is a win not only for Sen but also raises awareness about the integrity of sporting records.