Critics Call for Gambhir to Take a 'Chill Pill'

Sanjay Manjrekar, a respected cricket analyst and former player, believes that Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian national team, needs to adopt a more relaxed approach towards criticism. This comes in the wake of India's recent draw in the fourth Test against England, where some of Gambhir's tactical choices have been called into question.

Manjrekar noted that while the team performed well, it was largely due to the players' tenacity rather than strategic brilliance. He emphasized the importance of accepting 'outside noise' as part of the game and encouraged Gambhir to welcome constructive criticism, especially concerning the young captain, Shubman Gill.

He also disputed Gambhir's assertion regarding player selections, particularly highlighting the situation with Karun Nair and urging transparency in decision-making. Manjrekar's remarks reflect a broader call for a balanced perspective in the ever-scrutinized world of cricket coaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)