Mourinho Edges Closer to Champions League Return with Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho is on the brink of bringing Fenerbahce back to the Champions League after an electrifying comeback. The team overturned a two-goal deficit to triumph 5-2 on aggregate against Feyenoord, managed by former football star Robin van Persie.

Next, Fenerbahce takes on Benfica, a club close to Mourinho's heart as it marks the beginning of his head coaching journey 25 years ago. The first leg is set in Istanbul, with the teams meeting again in Lisbon at the Stadium of Light.

Elsewhere in Europe, Benfica advanced to the playoffs by defeating Nice, while other clubs such as Rangers, Copenhagen, and Qarabag clinched spots in the next round. High-stakes matches ahead will decide who joins the Champions League lineup.

