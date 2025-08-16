Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Battles for Tour Championship Spot Amidst BMW Championship Thrills

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is on the cusp of qualifying for the Tour Championship after an improved performance at the BMW Championship. Currently projected to finish 32nd, Bhatia aims to break into the Top 30. meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre remains in the lead, setting a formidable 14-under 126 target.

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia is compellingly close to qualifying for the Tour Championship, following an impressive round at the BMW Championship. Bhatia improved his standing from Tied-46th to Tied-37th, shooting a 1-under 69 and moving to 4-over for 36 holes. Currently projected at 32nd, he needs to break into the Top 30 to secure a spot in the Tour Championship.

The leadership, however, is being dominated by Scotsman Robert MacIntyre with a remarkable score of 14-under 126. After shooting 62-64 and keeping bogeys off his card, MacIntyre maintains a significant five-shot lead going into the weekend. His performance remains formidable with his last comparable lead occurring at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Meanwhile, other golfing greats like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are navigating their strategies. Scheffler wrapped up the day with a 65, although still trailing MacIntyre by five shots. McIlroy managed to post a strong 66 despite an early setback and looks to make a comeback over the championship weekend.

