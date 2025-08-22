Left Menu

Karthik Unnikrishnan Shines at National Athletics Championship

Karthik Unnikrishnan of Kerala claimed gold in the men's triple jump at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. He achieved a 16.44m leap, outperforming his competitors. The event faced disruptions due to rain but saw other highlights, including records in hurdles and relay races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:27 IST
Karthik Unnikrishnan Shines at National Athletics Championship
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring display at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Kerala's Karthik Unnikrishnan clinched the gold medal in men's triple jump, leaping an impressive 16.44 meters on a rain-affected day.

The competition saw fierce rivalries, with Abdulla Aboobacker securing silver and national record holder Praveen Chithravel taking bronze. Despite adverse weather delaying the events, athletes delivered notable performances.

Other highlights included Maharashtra's Tejas Shirse winning the 110m hurdles and West Bengal's Moumita Mondal claiming victory in the women's 100m hurdles, alongside record-breaking relay races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025