Karthik Unnikrishnan Shines at National Athletics Championship

In an inspiring display at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, Kerala's Karthik Unnikrishnan clinched the gold medal in men's triple jump, leaping an impressive 16.44 meters on a rain-affected day.

The competition saw fierce rivalries, with Abdulla Aboobacker securing silver and national record holder Praveen Chithravel taking bronze. Despite adverse weather delaying the events, athletes delivered notable performances.

Other highlights included Maharashtra's Tejas Shirse winning the 110m hurdles and West Bengal's Moumita Mondal claiming victory in the women's 100m hurdles, alongside record-breaking relay races.

(With inputs from agencies.)