Current Sports Highlights: Heart Surgeries, F1 Line-ups, and US Open Shocks

In a roundup of sports news, Angels' manager Ron Washington reveals heart surgery. Cadillac's F1 team to include Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Madison Keys faces US Open defeat, streaming developments in Japan for MLB, with Netflix entering the fray. NFL enlists ex-players for betting awareness, and NASCAR transfers racing charters.

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington revealed he underwent quadruple bypass surgery, marking a major health revelation as he returns to action.

Cadillac is set to join Formula 1 in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, as per reports, transforming the F1 racing landscape.

Netflix will stream the World Baseball Classic in Japan, indicating a deeper integration into sports broadcasting and potentially redefining viewer experiences globally.

