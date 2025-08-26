Current Sports Highlights: Heart Surgeries, F1 Line-ups, and US Open Shocks

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington revealed he underwent quadruple bypass surgery, marking a major health revelation as he returns to action.

Cadillac is set to join Formula 1 in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, as per reports, transforming the F1 racing landscape.

Netflix will stream the World Baseball Classic in Japan, indicating a deeper integration into sports broadcasting and potentially redefining viewer experiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)