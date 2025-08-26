Racism Controversy at Serie A: Judge Seeks Details in McKennie Case

The Italian league's judge has requested additional information before making a decision regarding racist abuse directed at Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie after a match against Parma. The incident occurred as McKennie was warming down with his teammates post-game, drawing significant attention and condemnation.

Juventus has publicly supported McKennie, highlighting the "discriminatory racist remarks" aimed at the American player by individuals from the opposing team's section. Meanwhile, Parma has been cooperative in efforts to identify the offenders, as they risk sanctions that could affect their fan attendance.

In a related development, Juventus midfielder Andrea Cambiaso faces a two-match ban following an altercation with Parma player Mathias Lovik. Cambiaso's actions were deemed unnecessary and led to a red card, which means he will miss the upcoming games against Genoa and Inter Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)