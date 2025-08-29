Left Menu

Auqib Nabi Makes Duleep Trophy History with Unbelievable Bowling Feat

Auqib Nabi, representing North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, became the first cricketer to take four wickets in four balls in the tournament's history. His stunning performance included a five-wicket haul, contributing to East Zone's collapse. Nabi's meteoric rise continues after a stellar Ranji Trophy season.

In a historic performance at the Duleep Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi etched his name in cricket history by claiming four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. Representing the North Zone, the fast bowler dismantled the opposition with his searing pace on Friday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground.

During the decisive 53rd over, Nabi dismissed Virat Singh, Manishi, and Mukhtar Hussain, and subsequently removed Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal with the very first ball of his next over, as per Wisden records. Ending with impressive figures of 5/28 in 10.1 overs, he left the East Zone reeling, collapsing to a modest 230 in response to North Zone's formidable 405.

Having kick-started his first-class career with Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, Nabi experienced a breakthrough in the Ranji Trophy last season, taking 49 wickets at an astonishing average of 13.08. This latest feat reinforces his growing reputation, propelling North Zone towards the semi-finals with a solid 175-run advantage.

