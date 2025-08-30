Left Menu

Tears and Triumph: Drama Unfolds at the U.S. Open

Ben Shelton's U.S. Open run ended heartbreakingly due to a severe shoulder injury. Despite challenges, Novak Djokovic made history as the oldest man to reach the last 16 since 1991, overtaking Roger Federer's record. Young stars faced upsets, while veterans showed resilience on the tennis court.

Tears and Triumph: Drama Unfolds at the U.S. Open
In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Open on Friday, Ben Shelton's campaign concluded in tears. The Canadian Open champion was forced to withdraw mid-match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino due to a severe shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, at 38, showcased his resilience on the court, overcoming a lower back issue. He achieved a significant milestone by reaching the last 16, becoming the oldest man to do so at Flushing Meadows since 1991, and surpassing Roger Federer's hardcourt victories record in Grand Slams.

While young players faced unexpected exits, seasoned athletes like Djokovic continued to make history. Elsewhere, defending champions and top seeds faced both victories and challenges, marking a dynamic day in one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments.

