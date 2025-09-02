Yago Dora Clinches First World Surfing Title in Fiji

In a thrilling display of surfing prowess, Brazil's Yago Dora seized his inaugural world title at the World Surf League (WSL) finals on Tuesday. The competition held at Fiji's Cloudbreak reef saw Dora triumph over California's Griffin Colapinto, marking a remarkable achievement in his surfing career.

The 29-year-old from Florianopolis capped an extraordinary year on the world tour, having claimed victory in two events and entering the finals as the top seed among the top five surfers. Dora expressed his elation by saying, 'It's unbelievable. The signs were all there for me.' His performance was characterized by a dazzling array of aerial maneuvers, securing a high score with precise turns.

Despite a strong challenge from Colapinto, who briefly led the competition, Dora's impressive wave execution sealed his victory. Brazilian surfers have dominated the men's world championship since 2014, with Dora adding his name to the prestigious list alongside Hawaiian champion John John Florence.