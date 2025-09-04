Left Menu

UAE Bolsters Asia Cup Squad with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh

The UAE has announced a 17-member cricket squad for the Asia Cup, starting September 9, in Abu Dhabi. Fast bowler Matiullah Khan and spinner Simranjeet Singh join the team, which is led by prolific opener Muhammad Waseem. UAE enters Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:03 IST
UAE Bolsters Asia Cup Squad with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates' cricket team has bolstered its squad for the upcoming Asia Cup by adding fast bowler Matiullah Khan and spinner Simranjeet Singh. The tournament, which kicks off on September 9, will see UAE starting in Group A alongside cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan, and Oman.

Muhammad Waseem, known for his prolific batting at the top of the order, will lead the 17-member UAE squad. The updated roster marks the only change in the UAE team currently in action in a tri-series against Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah.

Under the mentorship of head coach Lalchand Rajput, a former Indian cricketer, UAE aims to make a mark in the championship. Their opening match is against India on September 10 in Dubai, followed by games against Oman and Pakistan on September 15 and 17, ahead of the Super Four stage.

TRENDING

1
Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

 India
2
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

 India
3
Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

Controversy Over Sonia Gandhi's Early Electoral Roll Inclusion

 India
4
Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025