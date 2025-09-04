UAE Bolsters Asia Cup Squad with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh

The United Arab Emirates' cricket team has bolstered its squad for the upcoming Asia Cup by adding fast bowler Matiullah Khan and spinner Simranjeet Singh. The tournament, which kicks off on September 9, will see UAE starting in Group A alongside cricket powerhouses India, Pakistan, and Oman.

Muhammad Waseem, known for his prolific batting at the top of the order, will lead the 17-member UAE squad. The updated roster marks the only change in the UAE team currently in action in a tri-series against Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sharjah.

Under the mentorship of head coach Lalchand Rajput, a former Indian cricketer, UAE aims to make a mark in the championship. Their opening match is against India on September 10 in Dubai, followed by games against Oman and Pakistan on September 15 and 17, ahead of the Super Four stage.