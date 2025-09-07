Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open, Clinches Fourth Grand Slam

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed her fourth Grand Slam title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open women's final. The Belarusian top seed outperformed the American eighth seed with a score of 6-3, 7-6(3), showcasing her prowess in front of an electrified audience.

Both players, known for their powerful serves, engaged in a fiercely competitive match at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka managed to keep her unforced errors to a minimum, contrasting sharply with Anisimova's 29 errors which eventually sealed her fate in the final.

Despite the partisan support for Anisimova from the home crowd, Sabalenka maintained her cool under pressure, particularly in the crucial tiebreak. Her unreturnable serve in the final moments secured her victory, leaving Anisimova with another emotional setback following her Wimbledon final disappointment.

