Left Menu

India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown

Ahead of India's T20 Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praises Sanju Samson's versatility. While Samson's batting position remains uncertain due to Shubman Gill's inclusion, Kotak affirms Samson's readiness to adapt. India secured a win against UAE, with eyes on their next match against Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:11 IST
India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown
Sanju Samson plays a shot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In anticipation of the much-anticipated T20 Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has lauded the adaptability of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Samson's batting position following the inclusion of Shubman Gill, Kotak assured the media of Samson's flexibility and readiness to bat at any position the team requires.

Sanju Samson, who had previously opened with Abhishek Sharma, may see a change after Gill was paired with Sharma in India's opening match of the tournament against the UAE. Kotak emphasized that the final decision will rest with the team's captain and head coach, reiterating that Samson's focus remains solely on contributing to India's success.

The Indian team delivered an impressive nine-wicket victory against the UAE, setting a strong foundation for their group stage. Having competed effectively thus far, India looks forward to its final group match against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Depending on the standing, India could see its Super 4 matches spread between Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 20 to 26, leading up to the final at the Dubai venue on September 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025