India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown

In anticipation of the much-anticipated T20 Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has lauded the adaptability of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Samson's batting position following the inclusion of Shubman Gill, Kotak assured the media of Samson's flexibility and readiness to bat at any position the team requires.

Sanju Samson, who had previously opened with Abhishek Sharma, may see a change after Gill was paired with Sharma in India's opening match of the tournament against the UAE. Kotak emphasized that the final decision will rest with the team's captain and head coach, reiterating that Samson's focus remains solely on contributing to India's success.

The Indian team delivered an impressive nine-wicket victory against the UAE, setting a strong foundation for their group stage. Having competed effectively thus far, India looks forward to its final group match against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Depending on the standing, India could see its Super 4 matches spread between Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 20 to 26, leading up to the final at the Dubai venue on September 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)