Left Menu

Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis

Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open 2025. Sen won a rigorous all-India quarterfinal against Ayush Shetty in three games, while Rankireddy and Shetty overcame a tough Malaysian duo, setting up intriguing semifinal clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:13 IST
Lakshya Sen and India's Top Badminton Duo Shine at Hong Kong Open Semis
Lakshya Sen. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen triumphed over fellow countryman Ayush Shetty to advance into the semifinals of the 2025 Hong Kong Open on Friday. In a thrilling all-India quarterfinal, Sen clinched victory after securing the opening game 21-16, conceding the second 21-17, and dominating the decisive game 21-13. Sen needed just 66 minutes to secure his place in the semifinals, where he is set to face Chou Tien Chen, according to the Badminton Association of India.

Simultaneously, Sen showcased his prowess earlier by defeating India's HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The world No. 20 outplayed Prannoy with scores of 15-21, 21-18, 21-10, taking an hour and eight minutes. Meanwhile, men's doubles favorites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made headlines by clinching a semifinal spot. They overcame a fierce challenge from Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap, emerging victorious in a tense three-game match.

The Indian pair took the first game 21-14, narrowly lost the second 20-22, but rebounded assertively to win the third 21-16. They are set to face Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei of Chinese Taipei next. Earlier, Rankireddy and Shetty staged a comeback against Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, prevailing 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 after an hour-long match.

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025