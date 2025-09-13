Left Menu

All Blacks' Historic Defeat: A Dark Day in Rugby Championship History

The New Zealand All Blacks suffered their worst defeat in history with a 43-10 loss to South Africa in the Rugby Championship. The Springboks' dominant performance in Wellington set a new record for New Zealand's heaviest test match loss, continuing their struggles in recent high-profile fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:27 IST
All Blacks' Historic Defeat: A Dark Day in Rugby Championship History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented turn of events during the Rugby Championship, the New Zealand All Blacks faced their most significant defeat in test match history. The South African Springboks powered through to a 43-10 victory in Wellington, surpassing their own previous record of a 28-point win over New Zealand.

Led by Cheslin Kolbe's stellar performance, the Springboks mounted a relentless attack in the second half, overturning an initial 10-0 deficit to score 36 unanswered points. The massive 33-point margin left a mark on an already under-pressure All Blacks side.

The defeat adds to a list of heavy losses for New Zealand, including a notable 35-7 thrashing by South Africa earlier in 2023 and a historic match in 1928 against the same rivals. This significant loss has raised questions about the current strategies and form of the All Blacks moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

Modi's Mission: Building Trust and Peace in Manipur

 India
2
High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

High-Flying Hypersonic: MiG-31 Jets Blaze the Barents Skies

 Global
3
Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

Tragedy in Uttarkashi: Husband's Rage Ends in Wife's Death

 India
4
Historic Move: Central Tribal University Proposed in Tripura

Historic Move: Central Tribal University Proposed in Tripura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025