All Blacks' Historic Defeat: A Dark Day in Rugby Championship History

In an unprecedented turn of events during the Rugby Championship, the New Zealand All Blacks faced their most significant defeat in test match history. The South African Springboks powered through to a 43-10 victory in Wellington, surpassing their own previous record of a 28-point win over New Zealand.

Led by Cheslin Kolbe's stellar performance, the Springboks mounted a relentless attack in the second half, overturning an initial 10-0 deficit to score 36 unanswered points. The massive 33-point margin left a mark on an already under-pressure All Blacks side.

The defeat adds to a list of heavy losses for New Zealand, including a notable 35-7 thrashing by South Africa earlier in 2023 and a historic match in 1928 against the same rivals. This significant loss has raised questions about the current strategies and form of the All Blacks moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)