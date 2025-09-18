Sandefjord's Tough Call: Cup Sacrificed Amid Fixture Congestion
Norwegian club Sandefjord forfeited their Cup match and a chance at European competition due to an overwhelming fixture schedule. Their decision sparked disagreement with the Norwegian Football Federation. The club prioritized player health, opting to skip the game rather than risk injuries amid a packed calendar.
Sandefjord, a top-flight Norwegian football team, faced a difficult choice as they sacrificed their Cup campaign and European aspirations by fielding a makeshift squad in a third-round clash.
The team cited an intense fixture schedule and player welfare as reasons for their decision, which led to a 6-1 defeat against Tromsdalen. The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) had refused to move the match, leaving Sandefjord to make the tough decision of prioritizing player health.
The team had to travel a substantial distance for the match, which further complicated matters. Sandefjord's head coach and main squad remained behind to focus on an upcoming league match, highlighting the growing issue of fixture congestion in football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
