Left Menu

Golden Victory: U.S. Dominates Rainy Tokyo Relays

Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone led the U.S. to three gold medals at the Tokyo relays. Richardson's comeback anchor leg clinched the 4x100m, while Lyles secured the men's 4x100m and McLaughlin-Levrone shone in the 4x400m. America's dominance highlighted the event's final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:56 IST
Golden Victory: U.S. Dominates Rainy Tokyo Relays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a triumphant display at the Tokyo relays, the United States clinched three gold medals, spotlighting exceptional performances amid a downpour. Leading the charge, Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone brought home victories in the women's and men's 4x100m and the women's 4x400m relays.

Richardson's exemplary anchor sprint, coming back from an injury-laden year, secured a narrow 41.75-second win in the 4x100m relay. Her performance showcased resilience, as she overtook Jamaican rival Jonielle Smith despite trailing when she received the baton.

Noah Lyles and team claimed a drama-free win in the men's 4x100m, while McLaughlin-Levrone extended a large lead in the 4x400m. Their accomplishments marked a strong finish, contrasting with the U.S. men's 4x400m team missing gold by just .07 seconds to Botswana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
2
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates
3
Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

 Global
4
India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025