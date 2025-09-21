Golden Victory: U.S. Dominates Rainy Tokyo Relays

In a triumphant display at the Tokyo relays, the United States clinched three gold medals, spotlighting exceptional performances amid a downpour. Leading the charge, Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone brought home victories in the women's and men's 4x100m and the women's 4x400m relays.

Richardson's exemplary anchor sprint, coming back from an injury-laden year, secured a narrow 41.75-second win in the 4x100m relay. Her performance showcased resilience, as she overtook Jamaican rival Jonielle Smith despite trailing when she received the baton.

Noah Lyles and team claimed a drama-free win in the men's 4x100m, while McLaughlin-Levrone extended a large lead in the 4x400m. Their accomplishments marked a strong finish, contrasting with the U.S. men's 4x400m team missing gold by just .07 seconds to Botswana.

