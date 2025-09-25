Dynamic Duo: India's Top Doubles Shuttlers Resurge with Strategic Play

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's leading men's doubles badminton players, have attributed their impressive comeback to in-depth game analysis and the development of new service variations over the past 16 months.

Once sidelined by injuries and illness, the former world No.1 pair has staged a remarkable return, highlighted by a bronze medal at the World Championships in Paris and final appearances at the Hong Kong Super 500 and China Masters Super 750 tournaments.

The duo, currently ranked No.7 in the world and nine-time BWF World Tour winners, emphasize a 'side-by-side' strategy devised with coach Tan Kim Her. This, along with evolving their defensive play, is geared towards maintaining their winning streak in upcoming international fixtures.

