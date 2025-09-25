Smriti Mandhana's Emotional Journey: From First Jersey to World Cup Star

In a recent interview with JioStar, Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana delved into the poignant moment she received her first Indian jersey as a 17-year-old in 2014. Amidst her family's emotional reactions, Mandhana recalled the pride and challenges she faced, notably growing up in Sangli, Maharashtra, where cricket opportunities for girls were scarce.

During the conversation, Smriti emphasized the significance of her journey, including the historic silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. She highlighted the transformative period for Indian women's cricket since 2013 and the impact of the Women's Premier League, which has brought fans in large numbers to stadiums, raising the sport's profile.

Currently in exceptional form, Mandhana is breaking records and setting new standards with 928 runs in 14 innings this year. As India prepares to face Sri Lanka in Guwahati, she stands just 43 runs shy of breaking Belinda Clark's 1997 record for most runs in a calendar year. With her leadership and performance, Mandhana is poised to make history at the ICC Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)