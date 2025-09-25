Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

For the first time, Odisha will host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in 2025. The event is scheduled from October 11 to October 15 at the Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, as per a release from the Odisha government. This prestigious championship is being collaboratively organised with the support of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), Odisha Table Tennis Association, and the Sports & Youth Services Department of the Government of Odisha.

Nearly 500 participants, including players and support staff, from 22 nations, such as India, China, and Japan, will compete. The competition will feature both men's and women's teams. Top-performing squads will qualify for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 in London. At a press conference at Kalinga Stadium, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj expressed pride in Odisha's role as host. He assured that the state is prepared with world-class infrastructure, accommodation, hospitality, and security for participants.

Alongside this international event, Odisha will also host the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships and the ITF Masters 100 Tennis Tournament in Bhubaneswar in October 2025. Suraj emphasized that hosting these events signifies Odisha's commitment to sports, aiming to inspire table tennis talent nationwide. Table Tennis Federation of India's President, Kamlesh Mehta, expressed confidence in Odisha's capabilities, praising its international sports excellence.