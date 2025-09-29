Shane Lowry: Europe's Ryder Cup Hero

The Ryder Cup, golf's celebrated team showdown, saw unexpected drama unfold as Europe's Shane Lowry played the hero's part. Lowry's decisive performance on the 18th hole Sunday saved Europe from collapse, halting America's historic comeback attempt.

Lowry, alongside partner Rory McIlroy, had displayed steely determination throughout the tournament. On a day predicted to be routine due to Europe's comfortable lead, it was Lowry's clutch putts that secured the team's victory. Europe ended with a 15-13 win after initially building a seven-point lead.

Fittingly, Lowry, a revered figure in Irish golf, will get another chance to shine when Europe defends its title in his homeland in 2025. His remarkable putt, amid immense pressure, reaffirmed his status as a formidable player in the league of Ireland's golfing legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)