Setback for West Indies: Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out of Indian Test Series
West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph is out of the upcoming two-test series against India due to a back injury recurrence. With Jason Holder unavailable and Jediah Blades stepping in, this marks the first West Indies test tour in India in seven years, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:13 IST
West Indies cricket team faces a significant setback as fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is ruled out of the forthcoming two-test series against India, owing to the recurrence of a back injury.
The team announced on Monday that scans revealed degeneration in Joseph's previously resolved lower back issue, leading to his exclusion.
With all-rounder Jason Holder unavailable due to a scheduled medical procedure, the team brought in Jediah Blades, following the current series against Nepal. The tour marks West Indies' first test series in India in seven years, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement