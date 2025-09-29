FIFA Disciplinary Blow: South Africa Loses Points in World Cup Qualifiers
South Africa's World Cup qualification hopes take a hit as FIFA rules against them for fielding ineligible player Tebeho Mokoena, altering a win over Lesotho into a 3-0 loss. The decision leaves South Africa and Benin tied on points in Group C, intensifying the competition.
South Africa's pursuit of World Cup qualification was dealt a significant blow after FIFA's disciplinary committee sanctioned the team for using an ineligible player, Tebeho Mokoena, against Lesotho.
The verdict nullified South Africa's 2-0 victory, awarding Lesotho a 3-0 walkover victory in the March fixture. Consequently, South Africa was stripped of three crucial points.
Despite still leading the Group C standings, South Africa is now tied with Benin, both having 14 points, intensifying the qualifying challenge with two matches remaining.
