Kerala Gears Up for Argentina Football Team's Landmark Visit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to assess preparations for the much-anticipated visit of the Argentina football team, which will play a friendly match in the state next month.

The Lionel Messi-led team is set to take the field at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi this November, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for various departments to work collaboratively to ensure smooth arrangements for the event, with an IAS officer appointed to oversee coordination and a state-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to supervise preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)