Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for Argentina Football Team's Landmark Visit

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting to review preparations for the Argentina football team's visit. The Lionel Messi-led team will play a friendly match in Kochi next month. Renovations will upgrade the stadium, and robust security and coordination efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:27 IST
Kerala Gears Up for Argentina Football Team's Landmark Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to assess preparations for the much-anticipated visit of the Argentina football team, which will play a friendly match in the state next month.

The Lionel Messi-led team is set to take the field at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi this November, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for various departments to work collaboratively to ensure smooth arrangements for the event, with an IAS officer appointed to oversee coordination and a state-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to supervise preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Industry

Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Indus...

 India
2
Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

Ireland's Bold Budget: Strategic Moves for Economic Resilience and Growth

 Global
3
President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties

President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, ...

 South Africa
4
Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Estate

Shaurrya Teleservices: Pioneering Digital Connectivity Ratings for Real Esta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025