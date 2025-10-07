Heather Knight's Heroics Script a Thrilling Victory for England

In a gripping encounter at the Women's World Cup, former England captain Heather Knight showcased her experience and skill to guide her team to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Knight, with a steadfast unbeaten 79, turned the tide for England after early setbacks had threatened their chase of 179.

Despite England's shaky start, including a precarious position of 103 for six, Knight found a reliable partner in Charlie Dean. Together, they added 79 runs for the seventh wicket, navigating past Bangladesh's formidable bowling lineup, led by standout performances from Fahima Khatun and Marufa Akter.

Earlier, England's spinners, spearheaded by Sophie Ecclestone's 3/24, limited Bangladesh to 178, despite commendable innings from Sobhana Mostary and Rabeya Khan. The victory marks England's second straight win, boosting their momentum in the tournament.