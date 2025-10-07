Left Menu

Heather Knight's Heroics Script a Thrilling Victory for England

Heather Knight guided England to a sensational four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup. Despite early challenges with England precariously placed, Knight's unbeaten 79-run innings overshadowed Bangladesh's spirited bowling led by Fahima Khatun. This marked England's second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:05 IST
Heather Knight's Heroics Script a Thrilling Victory for England
Heather Knight
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the Women's World Cup, former England captain Heather Knight showcased her experience and skill to guide her team to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Knight, with a steadfast unbeaten 79, turned the tide for England after early setbacks had threatened their chase of 179.

Despite England's shaky start, including a precarious position of 103 for six, Knight found a reliable partner in Charlie Dean. Together, they added 79 runs for the seventh wicket, navigating past Bangladesh's formidable bowling lineup, led by standout performances from Fahima Khatun and Marufa Akter.

Earlier, England's spinners, spearheaded by Sophie Ecclestone's 3/24, limited Bangladesh to 178, despite commendable innings from Sobhana Mostary and Rabeya Khan. The victory marks England's second straight win, boosting their momentum in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
2
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India
3
Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

Kerala Politics in Turmoil Over Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla Faces Israeli Military Interception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025