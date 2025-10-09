Left Menu

Rashid Khan's Historic 200th ODI Wicket Propels Afghanistan to Victory

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first from his country to claim 200 ODI wickets during a match against Bangladesh. His performance, along with key contributions from Omarzai, led Afghanistan to a five-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi, marking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:56 IST
Rashid Khan's Historic 200th ODI Wicket Propels Afghanistan to Victory
Rashid Khan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable achievement, Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Afghan bowler to secure 200 ODI wickets. Making history during the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, Rashid took three crucial wickets, conceding just 38 runs in his 10-over spell.

Rashid's milestone came in his 115th ODI, where he has now amassed 202 wickets in 107 innings, boasting an impressive average of 20.28 and a stingy economy rate of 4.23. The bowler's career has been highlighted by standout performances, including his best figures of 7/18, six four-wicket hauls, and five five-wicket hauls.

Afghanistan chased a target of 222 set by Bangladesh, thanks in part to Azmatullah Omarzai's all-round showing. Omarzai took three wickets and later contributed a brisk 40 runs, ultimately earning him 'Player of the Match'. This victory gives Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feature Phones

Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feat...

 China
2
India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

 India
3
Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Rising Opposition

Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Risi...

 Global
4
Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law: PM Modi.

Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025