Rashid Khan's Historic 200th ODI Wicket Propels Afghanistan to Victory

In a remarkable achievement, Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Afghan bowler to secure 200 ODI wickets. Making history during the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, Rashid took three crucial wickets, conceding just 38 runs in his 10-over spell.

Rashid's milestone came in his 115th ODI, where he has now amassed 202 wickets in 107 innings, boasting an impressive average of 20.28 and a stingy economy rate of 4.23. The bowler's career has been highlighted by standout performances, including his best figures of 7/18, six four-wicket hauls, and five five-wicket hauls.

Afghanistan chased a target of 222 set by Bangladesh, thanks in part to Azmatullah Omarzai's all-round showing. Omarzai took three wickets and later contributed a brisk 40 runs, ultimately earning him 'Player of the Match'. This victory gives Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)