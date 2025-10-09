Arpichaya Yubol Takes Lead at LPGA Shanghai with Impressive 8-under 64

Arpichaya Yubol emerged as the leader in the LPGA's Shanghai tournament with a bogey-free 8-under 64, surpassing her career-best of 61.

The Thai golfer displayed skill with four birdies each on the front and back nine at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Minjee Lee, a major champion, was among five players only a stroke behind. Despite challenging conditions with bumpy greens affected by intense Shanghai heat, Lee managed seven birdies with her broomstick putter. Notable performances included Jenny Shin, Jeeno Thitikul, and defending champion Ruoning Yin's 71.

This Shanghai event is the first of five Asian tournaments, with events planned in South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan.