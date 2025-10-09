Left Menu

Arpichaya Yubol Takes Lead at LPGA Shanghai with Impressive 8-under 64

Arpichaya Yubol leads the LPGA Shanghai with a stellar bogey-free 8-under 64, outpacing seasoned contenders like Minjee Lee and Jenny Shin. Despite challenging conditions due to extreme heat affecting greens, players showcased remarkable performances. This tournament in Shanghai marks the beginning of a series of events across Asia.

Updated: 09-10-2025 16:30 IST
Arpichaya Yubol emerged as the leader in the LPGA's Shanghai tournament with a bogey-free 8-under 64, surpassing her career-best of 61.

The Thai golfer displayed skill with four birdies each on the front and back nine at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Minjee Lee, a major champion, was among five players only a stroke behind. Despite challenging conditions with bumpy greens affected by intense Shanghai heat, Lee managed seven birdies with her broomstick putter. Notable performances included Jenny Shin, Jeeno Thitikul, and defending champion Ruoning Yin's 71.

This Shanghai event is the first of five Asian tournaments, with events planned in South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan.

