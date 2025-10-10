French Triumph: Arthur Rinderknech's Historic Shanghai Masters Run

French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Friday. This victory places him alongside his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the semi-finals.

Vacherot had earlier shocked Danish 10th seed Holger Rune, becoming the second-lowest ranked player ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. The possibility of a family showdown looms, though four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic remains a formidable opponent for Vacherot.

Rinderknech, at 30, became the oldest first-time ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist since Jan-Lennard Struff in 2023. Set to break into the ATP top 40, Rinderknech awaits the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur in the upcoming semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)