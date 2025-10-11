Carl Lewis on Usain Bolt's Untouchable Records

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis has expressed his belief that Usain Bolt's legendary 100-meter world record will remain unbeaten for the foreseeable future. Describing it as a 'remarkable time,' Lewis suggested it won't be broken 'anytime soon.' Usain Bolt cemented his name in history at the 2016 Rio Olympics, completing the 'Triple-Triple' by winning three gold medals at three consecutive Games. His journey to global fame began at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he captured the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m titles, all in record times.

Bolt currently holds the world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, with times of 9.58 seconds, 19.19 seconds, and 36.84 seconds, respectively. His inaugural world record for the 100m was set in 2008 with a time of 9.72 seconds in New York, improved to 9.69 seconds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and then to 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships. Notably, he has run the three fastest times on record: 9.58, 9.64, and 9.69 seconds.

Discussing the 100m record with ANI, Carl Lewis remarked, 'I believe the record will eventually be broken, but not soon. It's an incredible time, and I doubt anyone will surpass it in the near future.' Bolt also holds the 200m record, having clocked 19.19 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships. Lewis suggests the 200m record is more 'vulnerable' but still a formidable challenge.

While visiting New Delhi as the International Event Ambassador, Lewis walked the ramp at Le Meridian Hotel for the Delhi Half Marathon philanthropy event designed to raise funds for the underprivileged. He shared his impressions of India, where he engaged with the local community. Scheduled for October 12, 2025, the Delhi Half Marathon will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and traverse notable landmarks like Lodhi Gardens and India Gate, promising a world-class racing experience that unites India's emerging running community.

Beyond his role in Delhi, Lewis' illustrious career continues to influence athletes and fans worldwide. Competing from 1984 to 1996, Lewis won a record nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)