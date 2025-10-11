Sciver-Brunt's Heroics Elevate England in Women's World Cup Thriller

Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered an awe-inspiring performance, scoring her fifth Women's World Cup century to guide England to a robust total of 253/9. Her contribution came amid regular hits from Sri Lanka's bowlers, who often broke England's innings with strategic strikes.

Inoka Ranaweera continued her impressive form with a stellar 3/33, including a crucial double-wicket maiden that checked England's momentum. Yet, Sciver-Brunt, after an early reprieve, anchored the innings solidly, reaching 117 with an artistic display of shots that included nine fours and two sixes.

England, despite initial setbacks and calculated challenges from the Sri Lankan side, fortified their position in the standings, aiming for their third consecutive win in the tournament. The match was a testament to the pivotal roles played by both resilience and strategy on the field.