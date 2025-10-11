Left Menu

Sciver-Brunt's Heroics Elevate England in Women's World Cup Thriller

Nat Sciver-Brunt's century powered England to 253/9 against Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup. Inoka Ranaweera's bowling disrupted England, but Sciver-Brunt's 117 off 117 balls stabilized the innings. Despite pressure, England aims for a third straight win in the tournament to lead the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:05 IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered an awe-inspiring performance, scoring her fifth Women's World Cup century to guide England to a robust total of 253/9. Her contribution came amid regular hits from Sri Lanka's bowlers, who often broke England's innings with strategic strikes.

Inoka Ranaweera continued her impressive form with a stellar 3/33, including a crucial double-wicket maiden that checked England's momentum. Yet, Sciver-Brunt, after an early reprieve, anchored the innings solidly, reaching 117 with an artistic display of shots that included nine fours and two sixes.

England, despite initial setbacks and calculated challenges from the Sri Lankan side, fortified their position in the standings, aiming for their third consecutive win in the tournament. The match was a testament to the pivotal roles played by both resilience and strategy on the field.

