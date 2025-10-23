High-Profile Arrests Highlight Shadows of Gambling in Sports

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal gambling, U.S. authorities have arrested over 30 individuals, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, linked to a federal investigation, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Betting scandals have long cast a shadow over North American professional sports. Notable past scandals include the infamous 'Black Sox' debacle where Chicago White Sox players were implicated in rigging the 1919 World Series, leading to lifetime bans and the establishment of Major League Baseball's first commissioner.

Contemporary incidents persist, as highlighted by the NHL's recent suspension of Shane Pinto, NFL's strict anti-betting penalties enacted post-2018 legalization of sports gambling, and the NBA's lifelong ban on Jontay Porter. These cases underscore ongoing challenges as sports navigate the complexities of legal betting environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)