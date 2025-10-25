Left Menu

Gennady Golovkin's New Battle: Leading World Boxing into 2028 Olympics

Former boxing champion Gennady Golovkin is running for president of World Boxing, intending to secure boxing's position in the 2028 Olympics. Facing Greek opponent Mariolis Charilaos, Golovkin is focused on rebuilding ties with the IOC. Challenges include sex testing in sports and competition from the International Boxing Association.

Former boxing champion Gennady Golovkin is entering a new ring by running for the presidency of World Boxing. The organization aims to oversee Olympic boxing events at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Golovkin, a 2004 Olympic silver medalist and ex-world middleweight champion, is one of two candidates announced at a congress in Rome.

The current World Boxing president, Dutch official Boris van der Vorst, is stepping down, and Golovkin's sole rival is Mariolis Charilaos of Greece, former president of the Hellenic Boxing Federation. Golovkin is seen as a frontrunner following his role in rekindling the sport's ties with the International Olympic Committee, which temporarily recognized World Boxing in February.

The path to securing boxing's future at the Olympics involves overcoming disputes between the IOC and the International Boxing Association, along with addressing issues like sex testing following controversies at last summer's Paris Olympics. Golovkin aims to restore global confidence and ensure fair opportunities for all athletes within the sport.

