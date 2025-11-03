Left Menu

Ronaldo's Stoppage-Time Heroics & Triumphs Across Asian Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty sealed Al-Nassr's victory, maintaining their perfect Saudi Pro League start. In Japan, Sanfrecce Hiroshima won the J.League Cup, while Shanghai Port is close to a Chinese League title. Auckland FC leads the A-League following their win over Adelaide United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 07:04 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic penalty in the 14th minute of stoppage time ensured Al-Nassr's unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League with a 2-1 triumph over Al-Fayha. This victory, a hallmark of tenacity, keeps Jorge Jesus' squad at the top, three points clear after seven matches.

In Japan, Sanfrecce Hiroshima clinched the J.League Cup, defeating Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 at Tokyo's National Stadium. Key goals from Hayato Araki, Shunki Higashi, and Ryo Germain delivered Hiroshima their second cup win in four seasons.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Port strengthened their position in the Chinese Super League race following a 3-0 victory against Zhejiang FC. In the A-League, Auckland FC's 2-1 win over Adelaide United saw them ascend to the top of the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

