Chennai Gears Up for the Grand Pickleball Chennai Open 2025

In a significant development for sports enthusiasts, Chennai Super Champs, the city's official World Pickleball League (WPBL) franchise, has unveiled plans to open six state-of-the-art indoor courts at Sathyabama University. This initiative is in preparation for the inaugural Chennai Open pickleball championship, set to take place from November 13-16, 2025. The event is anticipated to be a major sporting festival in Chennai, bringing the lively spirit of pickleball to the forefront.

The Chennai Open, organized in conjunction with WPBL, aims to ignite a community-driven pickleball movement in the city, bolstered by India's largest pickleball prize pool of Rs 25 Lacs. The tournament sets the stage for young talents to shine and embrace the growing sport, contributing to Chennai's vibrant sporting culture. Over four action-filled days, attendees can expect high-energy matches and a festive atmosphere that marries elite sportsmanship with local celebration.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of Chennai Super Champs, highlighted Chennai's deep-seated passion for sports, expressing hope that the Chennai Open will reflect this spirit. She emphasized pickleball's inclusive nature, inviting people from all demographics to participate and experience the sport. Co-owner Himank Duvvuru reiterated the vision of integrating pickleball into the city's everyday life, with initiatives such as camps for schools and diverse community groups. Anticipated highlights include skill competitions, age brackets, and gender-inclusive categories.

