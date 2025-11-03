Punjab Cricket Association Celebrates World Cup Heroes with Cash Awards

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has announced cash awards to honor the contributions of key players in India's historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 victory. Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, and Amanjot Kaur will each receive Rs 11 lakh, while Munish Bali, the fielding coach, will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.

Harmanpreet Kaur, hailed as an inspirational leader, emerged as a true icon of Indian cricket through her exceptional performances and fearless leadership. Accompanying her success, Amanjot Kaur, a promising young all-rounder from Punjab, has been recognized for her significant contributions to the team's triumphant journey.

Munish Bali's role as the fielding coach was pivotal, significantly enhancing the team's fielding capabilities. PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta and Honorary Secretary Siddhant Sharma extended congratulations to these luminaries, expressing pride in Punjab's representation in India's cricketing glory and reinforcing PCA's dedication to nurturing local talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)