Left Menu

Tom Farrell's Dream Debut: A Roy of the Rovers Story

Munster centre Tom Farrell is set to make his Ireland debut against Japan in a remarkable comeback, dubbed a 'Roy of the Rovers' journey by coach Andy Farrell. The 32-year-old's selection comes after an impressive season and marks a return to the national squad after previous setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:01 IST
Tom Farrell's Dream Debut: A Roy of the Rovers Story
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Resilient Munster centre Tom Farrell is poised to make his long-awaited Ireland debut against Japan on Saturday. Six years after his initial, unsuccessful call-up, coach Andy Farrell describes his journey as 'Roy of the Rovers' material—reflecting a narrative of perseverance against the odds. Captain Caelan Doris will also feature for the first time since his surgery six months ago, bringing vitality off the bench in last weekend's match against New Zealand.

The seasoned and late-blooming Farrell has impressed for Munster this season, earning a spot in the national team for the November internationals as a late injury replacement. Andy Farrell highlights Tom's dedication, emphasizing the hard work and relentless pursuit of representing his country.

Changes are afoot in the squad following the recent All Blacks match, with Nick Timoney joining Doris in the back row, marking only his fifth cap since 2021. Ulster's Jacob Stockdale returns to action for just the third time in over two years. This reshuffle sees Ronan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, and Craig Casey stepping in, as Robbie Henshaw replaces Stuart McCloskey at centre. The team will conclude their international series with matches against Australia and South Africa.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jihad' Debate

Supreme Court Faces Intervention Plea on Anti-Conversion Laws Amid 'Love Jih...

 India
2
Global Leaders Urged to Lead Climate Action at Brazil Summit

Global Leaders Urged to Lead Climate Action at Brazil Summit

 Brazil
3
Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured

Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured

 India
4
Union Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Elections

Union Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025