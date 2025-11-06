Tom Farrell's Dream Debut: A Roy of the Rovers Story

Resilient Munster centre Tom Farrell is poised to make his long-awaited Ireland debut against Japan on Saturday. Six years after his initial, unsuccessful call-up, coach Andy Farrell describes his journey as 'Roy of the Rovers' material—reflecting a narrative of perseverance against the odds. Captain Caelan Doris will also feature for the first time since his surgery six months ago, bringing vitality off the bench in last weekend's match against New Zealand.

The seasoned and late-blooming Farrell has impressed for Munster this season, earning a spot in the national team for the November internationals as a late injury replacement. Andy Farrell highlights Tom's dedication, emphasizing the hard work and relentless pursuit of representing his country.

Changes are afoot in the squad following the recent All Blacks match, with Nick Timoney joining Doris in the back row, marking only his fifth cap since 2021. Ulster's Jacob Stockdale returns to action for just the third time in over two years. This reshuffle sees Ronan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, and Craig Casey stepping in, as Robbie Henshaw replaces Stuart McCloskey at centre. The team will conclude their international series with matches against Australia and South Africa.