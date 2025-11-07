Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

N Shree Charani, a member of the victorious 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup team, received accolades from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. Accompanied by former cricket captain Mithali Raj, Charani visited the chief minister's camp office to share insights about her world cup journey.

The Chief Minister's Office officially recognized Charani's achievement and commended her significant role in securing India's victory. Also present on the occasion, Minister Nara Lokesh extended his congratulations, underscoring the team's exemplary performance.

The world cup triumph, where India defeated South Africa by 52 runs, has elevated the stature of Indian women's cricket, serving as an inspiration to women athletes nationwide. Celebrations for the Kadapa-born athlete continued at Gannavaram Airport, where officials, including the Andhra Cricket Association President K Sivanath, welcomed her with great enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)