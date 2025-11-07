Left Menu

Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

2025 Women's Cricket World Cup winner N Shree Charani was congratulated by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. Accompanied by Mithali Raj, Charani discussed her experiences with the CM. The victory has set a benchmark for Indian women's cricket, inspiring other women sportspeople across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:18 IST
Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory
  • Country:
  • India

N Shree Charani, a member of the victorious 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup team, received accolades from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. Accompanied by former cricket captain Mithali Raj, Charani visited the chief minister's camp office to share insights about her world cup journey.

The Chief Minister's Office officially recognized Charani's achievement and commended her significant role in securing India's victory. Also present on the occasion, Minister Nara Lokesh extended his congratulations, underscoring the team's exemplary performance.

The world cup triumph, where India defeated South Africa by 52 runs, has elevated the stature of Indian women's cricket, serving as an inspiration to women athletes nationwide. Celebrations for the Kadapa-born athlete continued at Gannavaram Airport, where officials, including the Andhra Cricket Association President K Sivanath, welcomed her with great enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations

 India
2
Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

Contentious Debate Over VVPATs in Maharashtra Elections

 India
3
India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

 India
4
India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025