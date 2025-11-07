Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman, the former manager of Canada's Olympic gold-winning team, is set to make a triumphant return to coaching with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League Women. After a one-year FIFA ban for her involvement in a spying scandal, Priestman is eager to move forward.

During her suspension, the 39-year-old faced significant challenges, including harassment at home. Despite these difficulties, Priestman found a welcoming environment in New Zealand, recently settling in Wellington and expressing gratitude for her community support.

Now that she's back on the field, Priestman is motivated to push the Phoenix team to new heights and make a lasting impact by striving to make Wellingtonians proud of their local team, embarking on a new chapter of her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)