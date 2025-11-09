UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Norris poised for big leap in title race with Sao Paulo pole

McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris seized the moment as his title rivals stumbled on Saturday to put himself on course for a big leap in the championship battle. After winning the Sao Paulo sprint to go nine points clear of teammate Oscar Piastri who crashed, the Briton got back on track to seize a brilliant pole position for Sunday's main grand prix at Interlagos.

Australian Piastri, his closest rival, qualified fourth. Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, third overall in the standings but now 39 points behind, will line up 16th after his worst qualifying in nearly four years.

Mercedes' 19-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli joined Norris on the front row with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualifying third. NORRIS WAS ONLY 10TH AFTER FIRST EFFORT

"I think it's going to be a big challenge tomorrow. We have to see what the weather is going to do again," said Norris. "So far this weekend has been clean, so I'm hoping they (Antonelli and Leclerc) don't ruin it." Piastri had been on provisional pole following the first flying laps in the final phase of qualifying, with Norris only 10th after locking up into turn one.

With the pressure all on him, and one lap to pull something out of the bag, Norris produced the perfect response to go top with a lap of one minute 09.511 seconds. Antonelli was 0.174 slower, pushing Leclerc and Piastri down the order.

"A bit disappointing with the result but the car has looked quick this weekend, especially over a longer run, so hopefully I can take advantage of that tomorrow," said Piastri. French rookie Isack Hadjar was an impressive fifth, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Racing Bulls' teammate Liam Lawson.

Oliver Bearman qualified eighth fastest for Haas, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly in ninth and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg rounding out a surprising top 10 with some of the usual frontrunners misfiring. Verstappen won from 17th on the grid at Interlagos last year but his comments suggested a repeat was unlikely.

It was the four-times world champion's first failure to get through Q1 on performance since the 2021 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. "I have no grip. Zero," the Dutch driver complained over the team radio.

"It was just bad. I couldn't push at all. The car was all over the place, sliding around a lot. I had to under-drive it a lot just to not have a moment. That of course doesn't work in qualifying," he said later. Teammate Yuki Tsunoda qualified 19th, ahead only of Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, who crashed in the sprint and was unable to take part in the session as Sauber worked to rebuild his car.

"We took some more risk before qualifying to try to see if we could put the car in a better place and it obviously went in the opposite direction," said Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies. "It's sometimes the price you pay when you take a risk." Ferrari's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton caused another shock when he went out in the second phase, qualifying 13th and struggling for rear grip. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

