Mitchell Starc Shines with Four-Wicket Performance Ahead of Crucial Ashes Series

In a dominating display of bowling, Australia's Mitchell Starc took four key wickets for New South Wales during the Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria in Sydney. His performance arrives as a promising sign as he prepares for the Ashes series against England. Starc dismantled Victoria's top order, securing four out of the six major wickets, with fellow Australian player Nathan Lyon contributing with two wickets for 65 runs.

Meanwhile, New South Wales' Josh Hazlewood struggled, delivering 18 overs without claiming any wickets, conceding 54 runs. Sean Abbott found some success with a single wicket, while Victoria managed to close the first day at 340-7. Speaking about his performance, Starc expressed satisfaction, noting his focus on regaining rhythm after the longest injury-free period of his career.

Reflecting on his current form, Starc noted, "I've been working on a few things, trying to get that rhythm back. It's been a long injury-free spell, and while something felt off during the ODIs against India, it seemed to click today." With the Ashes series opening on November 21 in Perth, under the leadership of Steve Smith due to Pat Cummins' injury, the competition remains crucial, particularly for England, seeking their first overseas Ashes victory since 2011.

