Boosting Medal Prospects: India Recruits 320 Assistant Coaches

In a strategic move to enhance India's medal tally at major international sporting events, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned the recruitment of 320 assistant coaches across 25 disciplines at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centers.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that while traditional areas will be covered, there will also be a significant focus on underrepresented sports like aquatics, cycling, and tennis, which demonstrate high potential for success. Emphasizing merit, the selection process will be transparent, targeting certified individuals.

Intriguingly, 50% of these recruits will be women, aligning with the National Sports Governance Act's commitment to promoting gender equality and creating a safe sports environment. This initiative marks the first phase, with another 320 coaches planned for recruitment in its second phase.

