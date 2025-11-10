Left Menu

Boosting Medal Prospects: India Recruits 320 Assistant Coaches

The Sports Ministry approved hiring 320 assistant coaches for various disciplines at Sports Authority of India centers. The initiative aims to enhance India's performance in sports with untapped medal potential, focusing on merit-based selection. This includes a notable emphasis on gender equality, with 50% recruits being women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST
  India
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance India's medal tally at major international sporting events, the Sports Ministry has sanctioned the recruitment of 320 assistant coaches across 25 disciplines at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centers.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that while traditional areas will be covered, there will also be a significant focus on underrepresented sports like aquatics, cycling, and tennis, which demonstrate high potential for success. Emphasizing merit, the selection process will be transparent, targeting certified individuals.

Intriguingly, 50% of these recruits will be women, aligning with the National Sports Governance Act's commitment to promoting gender equality and creating a safe sports environment. This initiative marks the first phase, with another 320 coaches planned for recruitment in its second phase.

