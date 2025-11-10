Left Menu

Eden Gardens Unveils Sporting Pitch for India-South Africa Test Clash

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:23 IST
The Indian team management has chosen a sporting pitch over a rank turner for the opening Test against South Africa, according to Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak inspected the Eden Gardens pitch, with satisfaction expressed by CAB curator Sujan Mukherjee.

This marks the first Test at Eden Gardens in six years, with the CAB organizing events, including the Dalmiya Memorial Lecture, featuring Sunil Gavaskar as the keynote speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

