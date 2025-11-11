Shadab Khan: A Potential Comeback for T20 Tri-Series

Veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan is on the radar for a return to Pakistan's T20 squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled for November 17 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Shadab has been recovering from shoulder surgery and recently participated in a practice match in Lahore, where selectors, including Aaqib Javed, monitored his performance closely. His inclusion could offer balance to the side, aligning with head coach Mike Hesson's preference for all-rounders.

Meanwhile, young fast bowler Ali Reza also showcased his skills during the match, catching the attention of selectors despite recovering from an injury. Both players stand as promising assets to strengthen the national team lineup in upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)