Shadab Khan: A Potential Comeback for T20 Tri-Series

Veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan may rejoin Pakistan's T20 squad for a tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Recently recovered from shoulder surgery, Shadab impressed selectors at a practice game. His potential addition aligns with the coach's focus on balanced, all-round players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:28 IST
Veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan is on the radar for a return to Pakistan's T20 squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled for November 17 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Shadab has been recovering from shoulder surgery and recently participated in a practice match in Lahore, where selectors, including Aaqib Javed, monitored his performance closely. His inclusion could offer balance to the side, aligning with head coach Mike Hesson's preference for all-rounders.

Meanwhile, young fast bowler Ali Reza also showcased his skills during the match, catching the attention of selectors despite recovering from an injury. Both players stand as promising assets to strengthen the national team lineup in upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

