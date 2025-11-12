Left Menu

Sam Kerr's Triumphant Return: Chelsea Star Shines in Champions League

Australian striker Sam Kerr scored twice in her first start for Chelsea in nearly two years, helping her team defeat St Polten 6-0 in the Women's Champions League. After recovering from a severe knee injury, Kerr is eager to retain her form and lead Australia in the Women's Asian Cup.

Australia's celebrated striker, Sam Kerr, marked her return to Chelsea's starting lineup with a remarkable performance, scoring twice in their 6-0 victory over St Polten in the Women's Champions League. This match marked Kerr's first start for Chelsea in 692 days, following a lengthy recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024.

Kerr, 32, who had missed several earlier opportunities and had a goal disallowed, expressed her delight in being back on the Champions League stage. 'I'm just thrilled to be playing again with such a fantastic team,' Kerr revealed to Disney Plus. With her full recovery still underway, she is keen on securing more playtime.

Looking ahead, Kerr is set to lead the Australian national team as they host the Women's Asian Cup in March. After returning as captain and proving her fitness in recent friendlies, she is poised to continue her illustrious career with Chelsea's upcoming match against Liverpool in the Women's Super League.

