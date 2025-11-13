Left Menu

Duffy's Dazzling Bowling Seals Series Victory for New Zealand

Jacob Duffy starred with the ball, taking crucial wickets to guide New Zealand to a series victory over West Indies in the fifth Twenty20 international. His performance, particularly in the power play, dismantled the West Indies batting line-up, ultimately earning him the Player of the Series accolade.

Jacob Duffy
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Jacob Duffy's impressive 4-35 spell dismantled the West Indies' top order, helping New Zealand clinch an eight-wicket victory in the fifth Twenty20 international and secure the series 3-1.

Duffy's early breakthroughs in the third over reduced the West Indies to 21-4, while his return neutralized Romario Shepherd's efforts, leading to West Indies being bowled out for 140.

New Zealand's chase was seamless, with Devon Conway's 47 not out guiding them to 141-2 in the 16th over, aided by partnerships with Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, and Mark Chapman.

