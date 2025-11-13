Duffy's Dazzling Bowling Seals Series Victory for New Zealand

Jacob Duffy's impressive 4-35 spell dismantled the West Indies' top order, helping New Zealand clinch an eight-wicket victory in the fifth Twenty20 international and secure the series 3-1.

Duffy's early breakthroughs in the third over reduced the West Indies to 21-4, while his return neutralized Romario Shepherd's efforts, leading to West Indies being bowled out for 140.

New Zealand's chase was seamless, with Devon Conway's 47 not out guiding them to 141-2 in the 16th over, aided by partnerships with Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, and Mark Chapman.

(With inputs from agencies.)